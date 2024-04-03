Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi’s shocking dream

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) trying to motivate Krish to speak out about his career plans to his family, especially to his father and Dadisa. They have decided to work it out during the office’s new wing inauguration which is being planned. Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) got to know about it and tried asking Armaan about the plan. She also tried talking to Abhira for not taking any hasty actions against the family.

Ruhi has been very uncomfortable seeing the closeness between Armaan and Abhira. She tried to dissuade Armaan from doing all that Abhira said. But Armaan asked her to take care of her work, while he knew what he had to do.

The coming episode will see Ruhi viewing a nightmare in her dream. She will see a romantic ambience being set up, with Armaan pictured in the middle of the scene. Ruhi will come towards him with her arms flung in the air. However, Abhira will overtake her and will rush towards Armaan. Both of them will have a romantic moment. Ruhi will get up from her sleep and will be afraid of the dream that she just saw.

Ruhi will fret and will want Armaan for herself. As we know, Ruhi who is married to Rohit, was initially in love with Armaan. She has not been able to take him off his mind despite being a married woman.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1247 2nd April January Written Episode Update

Armaan and Abhira got to know that Krish could walk, but was fearing to face his family. Armaan and Abhira chalked out a plan for Krish to reveal his career desires to his family.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.