Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi’s suggestion shocks Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Dadisa (Anita Raaj) ordering that Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) need to leave the house. Armaan was shocked by this decision and pleaded with Dadisa to not send him out of the house. Dadisa was adamant that Armaan’s biggest mistake in life happened when he married Abhira. Dadisa was clear about the fact that Abhira was not fit to live in the Poddar house.

The coming episode will see Armaan not being able to digest the fact that he has to leave the house. The Poddar family will not want Armaan to leave them. They will worry about the decision to be taken. Abhira will be worried for Armaan as he will break down and will tell her that he cannot live without his family.

At this juncture, Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) will console Armaan and will try to speak to him about what needs to be done. She will tell Armaan that Dadisa has lost her favourite grandson from the time he married Abhira, and that he can reverse the situation by doing one thing. She will suggest before Armaan to leave Abhira in order to be with his family. This suggestion from Ruhi will shock Armaan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1233 19th March January Written Episode Update

Kaveri ordered that both Armaan and Abhira leave the Poddar house. Armaan was shocked by the thought of going away from his family.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.