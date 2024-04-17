Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Vidya gets to know about Ruhi’s act; slaps her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) returning home with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani). They got a warm welcome, and this involved a big promise that Armaan had given to Ruhi that he would reveal their love to Dadisa in the next three months. As for Abhira, she was happy that Armaan was not interested in divorcing her.

The coming episode will see a big drama when the Poddar family will see Ruhi and Abhira fighting for a small thing in the kitchen. The ladies of the house will believe that there should have been a major problem between the girls in Mussoorie.

Vidya will investigate the matter and will be shocked to know from Abhira that Ruhi brought the divorce papers of Armaan and Abhira and insisted that they sign them. Vidya will go wild and will slap Ruhi for her wrongdoing.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1261 16th April January Written Episode Update

Abhira got to know that Ruhi had brought the divorce papers. She told Armaan that she did not like Ruhi’s interference.

Will Armaan and Ruhi’s big secret be out now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.