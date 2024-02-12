Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Yuvraj enters the Poddar house

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being happy on bagging her internship. She wanted to give Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) a treat but ended up falling in the eyes of Yuvraj (Gaurav Sharma). Yuvraj was spying on Abhira and was sad when he got to know that she was married.

The coming episode will see the Poddar family going out with Abhira being alone in the house. She will be very happy and will put on music and start dancing. Yuvraj will decide to enter the house to trouble Abhira. He will put on a mask so that his face is not revealed. He will enter the house and Abhira will be shocked to see a masked man. She will try to run away from his grasp while he will try to chase her.

Abhira will get hurt in the process but will try to keep away from the man.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1196 11th February January Written Episode Update

Abhira was waiting for Armaan at the cafeteria when Yuvraj saw her accidentally. He was happy to see her and started to keep track of her to know her whereabouts.

Can Abhira succeed in running away? Who will come in to save her?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.