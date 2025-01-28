Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhir turns adamant on Charu’s betrayal; Abhira and Ruhi worry for their brother

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir’s (Mohit Parmar) love story leading to a big confusion and chaos in the Poddar house. As we know, Abhir loves Charu but was accidentally chatting all along with Kiara, assuming her to be Charu. But Charu and Abhir confessed love and accepted each other. Hence this made Abhir confident of revealing the truth to the Poddar family. However, this broke Kiara’s heart and all in the house grew wild that Abhir was playing with both the girls. Abhir made his family realize what had happened. Abhir went ahead and fought for his love at the Poddar house. But Charu who did not want to upset her sister and family at that stage, refused to have loved Abhir. This set the pace for a gloomy phase in love.

As we know, even Armaan and Abhira were going through the same phase where their divorce hearing was soon to happen and they were fighting their own emotional battles. Amidst this, Vidya got to know that Armaan was still in love with Abhira, but she proved a point by telling Armaan that Abhira was moving on with RK.

The upcoming episode will see Abhir not being able to take the betrayal in love easily. He will be distraught and will refuse to listen to his family. He will be adamant in love and will want to meet Charu to seek answers. When his family will not allow him to meet Charu, he will go on a protest and will stop eating food and will go wild in his behaviour. This problem will create tensions at home. Abhira and Ruhi will try handling Abhir, but they will not be successful.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.