Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira and Gitanjali’s face off in a dance competition; Will judge Maira favour Gitanjali?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) seeking Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) help when Maira had a problem breathing. She realised that Maira had an allergic reaction to walnuts. Abhira got angry at Armaan for not telling her about it. Later, we saw Abhira behaving strangely, obsessed with her daughter Maira. She started to buy all the things for Maira, including a car for her. Armaan was shocked to see Abhira turning obsessively in love, just like he was years back.

The upcoming episode will see a face-off in dance between Abhira and Gitanjali. It will be a dance competition, and Gitanjali will be tense about competing with Abhira. The twist in the tale will be that Maira will be the judge of the competition. Armaan will tell Maira not to be biased while judging. Gitanjali will be extremely happy as she will know in her heart that Maira will choose her as the winner, come what may. Abhira will tense as she will know that Maira might not choose her as the winner.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.