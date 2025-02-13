Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira beats Armaan; reveals her feelings to him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir’s wedding with Charu happening. However, we wrote about the chaos and problems with the family finding out that the bride Charu is missing from the house. She left a letter and went missing, which led to a big drama in the Poddar house. To top it all, a shock wave broke out when Abhir came home with Kiara and announced their marriage.

The upcoming episode will also see some more confusion between Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) after which things will get to a point of resolution.

Abhira and Armaan will bump into each other when Abhira’s mangalsutra will get tangled with Armaan’s dress button. This will end up in an angry moment for Abhira who will be seen beating Armaan on his hands, and saying that he does not know anything about her. Abhira will question Armaan as to how he could assume that she would have given her consent to marry RK. Armaan will be taken aback and will ask Abhira whether she did not agree. Armaan will continuously ask Abhira about the reply she gave RK. Armaan and Abhira will look into each other’s eyes and will convey via their expressions that they do not want their divorce to happen. However, before they can let out their heart’s feelings, the family will be perturbed with Charu not being found.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.