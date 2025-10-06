Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira bids a happy farewell; resumes her law studies in Jaipur

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Gitanjali’s (Ruheen Ali Khan) shocking death putting an end to the chapter of agony and stress created by Gitanjali in Abhira’s life. As we know, Gitanjali tried to kill Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Maira and took them to the cliff. However, in the process, Gitanjali met with her own death, while Armaan (Rohit Purohit) heroically saved both Maira and Abhira.

While the loyal audiences of the show assumed that this would bring about the union of Armaan and Abhira after many years, the show will soon introduce a new twist, that of the college life.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira making the big decision of resuming her law studies. She will be shown bidding a happy farewell to the Poddar family. She will be headed to Jaipur for her college studies and graduation. She will be seen being loved and cared for by the Poddar family. She will impart valuable advice to her daughter, Maira, before her journey. It will be awkward for Armaan and Abhira to part ways in this manner.

However, as per the preview, we know that Armaan will also follow suit and join the college where Abhira studies.

Are you looking forward to a cute love story here?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.