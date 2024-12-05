Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira collapses on hearing the truth; will Ruhi confront Abhira during her testing time?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) struggling to unite with her brother Abhir (Mohit Parmar). As we wrote, she sang the favourite song of her mother which drew the attention of Abhir. The Anna Prashan ceremony of Daksh will be a big-ticket drama scenario with Abhir revealing the truth about Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) being the mother of Daksh and not Abhira. Abhir will also announce that Armaan (Rohit Purohit) knows about it.

The upcoming episode will be all dramatic with Ruhi and Abhira yet again, being at loggerheads. There will be an emotional uproar in the Poddar house which will lead to Abhira losing her stability. There will be huge drama, revelations and more agony and pain for Abhira to face. She will ultimately crumble and collapse to the new shocking twists her life is taking her to.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.