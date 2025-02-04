Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira determined to dig deep into Armaan’s past; joins hands with RK

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir’s love story taking a toll on the relationships between the two families. As we wrote, Kajal stood firm for her daughter Charu’s happiness and that is how Dadisa gave her consent for the wedding of Abhir and Charu. However, this decision broke Kiara’s heart. We also wrote about Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) going through a tough time with their divorce hearing to happen. We wrote about Abhira not being able to reach the court for the hearing. We also wrote about Armaan misunderstanding Abhira’s closeness with RK (Siddharth Shivpuri).

The upcoming episode will open up a lot of hidden skeletons in the closet of Dadisa. As we know, Shivani keeps yearning for her son Aaru who is none other than Armaan. Dadisa will be seen meeting a mystery man and their meeting will be intriguing. Abhira will slowly identify that there is something related to Armaan’s past that is being hidden. Abhira will want to find the answer to the intrigue. She will be joined by RK in this mission.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.