Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira engages in Navratri hustle at the resort; festive season starts

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Dadisa taking Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Maira to her resort in Mussoorie, where she intended to heal Abhira of her trauma. Maira hid the fact that they were in the resort with Armaan (Rohit Purohit), and told him that all was fine. Armaan was worried about their safety when Gitanjali proposed that they go on their honeymoon. On the other hand, Maira and Dadisa were happy as Abhira was beginning to react and respond, slowly letting go of her troubles and embracing happiness.

The upcoming episode will see Navratri hustle in the resort. The resort will have heavy bookings as the festive season kicks off. As we know, Abhira is the new owner of the resort, and she will be kept busy with the festive bookings.

Abhira will start decorating the resort for Navratri. Visitors will start flooding the resort, and it will be a happy time for Abhira.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.