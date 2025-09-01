Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira faces hardship in jail; has a breakdown

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) losing the case in the court to the wily tactics of Krish. Abhira was convicted of killing Anshuman and was sentenced to a lifetime imprisonment. This broke the back of Armaan, and this meant Abhira (Samridhii Shula) had to handle the rigorous jail life, away from her daughter, Maira.

The upcoming episode will see the cruel meetups that Abhira will have with her jail inmates. Above all, the hardships she will face in jail will further break her confidence, leaving her all shaken. She will be given herculean tasks in jail, with cleaning. She will be asked to clean the spacious prison hall, which will leave her struggling. Above all, she will have hunger pangs as she will be kept away from any food. Abhira will have an emotional breakdown, and with every passing minute, she will miss her daughter Maira more.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.