Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira feels the pain of being distanced; Ruhi fights with Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Pookie’s birth giving the Poddar family immense joy. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) were relieved and happy with the arrival of their daughter. Armaan and Abhira brought Pookie home amid fanfare and happiness. However, Armaan’s overprotectiveness towards Pookie created turbulent ambience in the house. We wrote about him breaking Abhira’s heart by apppinting a nanny to care for Pookie without asking Abhira. Also, when Pookie had fever, Armaan took his kid to Ruhi and claimed that Abhira did not have a motherly connect with Pookie at all.

The upcoming episode will see big drama with these instances of Armaan’s overprotectiveness landing Abhira in a soup, where she is forced to stay away from her own child. Armaan will not bother about the lingering distance he has created between Pookie and Abhira.

Another incident during their trip outside will prove this point where Abhira will be kept away from Pookie during the kid’s first main ritual post birth. Ruhi who will feel Abhira’s pain, will raise a question and confront Armaan for behaving so indifferently towards Abhira after the birth of Pookie.

As we know, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is headed for a few years leap post which Armaan and Abhira will find themselves separated.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.