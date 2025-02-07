Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira knows the big truth about Armaan; Will she tell Armaan about it?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and RK (Siddharth Shivpuri) cornering the mysterious man who blackmailed Dadisa. We wrote about the man confessing that Dadisa held a secret within her which was related to Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) mother. We also wrote about Dadisa and Shivani coming face to face in a shocking sequence where Dadisa worried over Shivani’s return which threatened to expose her follies done years back. Also, Madhav and Shivani came in front of each other, in a weird scenario.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira and RK striving hard to get to the fact of the matter which is related to Armaan. There will be major revelations that will threaten to expose many hidden secrets. The biggest of them all is that Abhira and RK will get to know that Armaan’s real mother is not dead, and is in fact alive!! Even while Abhira will grapple with this shock and wonder how to tell Armaan about it, Dadisa will learn a big truth. She will get to know that there is a connect between Shivani and RK.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.