Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira misses a golden moment; feels left out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla), Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) going for their babymoon trip. We wrote about the confusion at the hotel’s reception when the staff assumed Ruhi to be the mother of the unborn kid. The sash drama escalated but was handled well by Ruhi. Abhira’s efforts to take care of Ruhi’s diet did not go down well with Ruhi. Ruhi fought with Abhira for not allowing her to have coffee. Ruhi fainted after having coffee and it had to take Armaan’s herculean effort to reach Ruhi to the hospital.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan lifting an unconscious Ruhi in his arms and rushing her to the hospital. At the hospital, a sonogram of the kid will be done to evaluate the foetus’s health. Armaan will ask Abhira to come to the hospital, but she will be late. Armaan and Ruhi will listen to the heartbeat of the kid which will elate them as a couple. They will be in the ninth heaven, but Abhira will be extremely unhappy at missing out on this golden opportunity. Abhira, will for the first time in the pregnancy phase of Ruhi, feel left out and unwanted.

How will Abhira handle this stress?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.