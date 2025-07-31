Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira returns home with Maira; gets Armaan’s support

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Maira not being able to adjust to the new ambience in Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) home. We saw her crying a lot, missing her father, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Gitanjali (Ruheen Ali Khan). We also saw Gitanjali go to Udaipur to get Maira back, without telling Armaan about it. Armaan went to stop Gitanjali’s move. When Maira and Gitanjali had a happy union and decided to get back to Mount Abu, Armaan stopped them. He told Maira to give Abhira another chance and also try to settle into the new life with her mother. He told Maira that she needed to reciprocate the love shown by Abhira. Armaan called Gitanjali selfish and asked her to send Maira back to Abhira’s house.

The upcoming episode will see new beginnings yet again for Abhira as she will bring Maira back home. This time, Armaan will support her immensely and will advise his daughter to have a changed attitude towards Abhira. Abhira will also accept the fact that Armaan has been helpful to her in the given situation. Abhira will also forgive Dadisa, and the family will start afresh with Maira back in their lives.

Will this be a happy start?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.