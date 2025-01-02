Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira seeks justice for Abhir; troubles mount in Abhira-Armaan relationship

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir (Mohit Parmar) incurring multiple injuries on his leg and his nervous system not functioning properly after the accident that he had against Vidya’s car. We saw the dramatic fall of Abhir on the stage, when the whole world and his family were eager to see him rock and roll on stage with his delightful performance.

The hospital scenes have been scary with the doctors claiming that Abhir’s condition was critical. Manish was in shock with him not able to face the tragic reality.

Amidst this, we wrote about Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) rallying around their brother and praying for his miraculous recovery.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira stand for justice, and demanding justice for her brother Abhir. Armaan (Rohit Purohit), on the other hand, will tell Abhira that the culprit is none other than Vidya and it was just an accident. Abhira will want justice for her brother who is fighting against death. Madhav will support Abhira, but this phase in the story line will be a catalyst to the relationship between Abhira and Armaan to struggle again. It will be interesting to see how Armaan will handle this situation. At the same time, it will be engaging to watch Abhira’s call for justice, which means that she is going all out against the Poddar family.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.