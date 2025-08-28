Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira sends a special gift for Maira; Maira’s day out as a lawyer

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) being determined to fight the case for Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and save her from the crime charge that she did not commit. The shocking death of Anshuman changed the tide against Abhira, and somewhere down the line, Abhira felt guilty for his passing away. We saw Abhira longing for her child and crying to be with her. Dadisa told Armaan that he had to handle all the responsibilities of being married to Gitanjali.

The upcoming episode will be emotional as Maira will have an event at school where she will want to don the robe of a lawyer, just like her mother. Abhira will send Maira a special gift of the lawyer’s robe, which Maira will be delighted to wear. Upon donning it, Maira will look like a replica of her mother, Abhira, in a lawyer’s robe. This will be an emotional moment for the family, with Abhira being in jail.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.