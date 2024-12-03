Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira showers love on Abhir; will he leave behind his painful past?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir (Mohit Parmar) entering into the lives of his family. Manish got to know about Abhir’s identity. We saw Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhir having a fight after which the Poddars got Abhir arrested. However, Manish stopped Armaan and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) from lodging a police complaint against Abhir citing his real identity. Emotions were high with Abhir and Abhira knowing of them being siblings. With Manish revealing the entire truth about Akshara’s life, Abhir and Abhira felt emotional.

However, Abhir’s resentment and anger towards his family intensified. We wrote about Abhira singing her mother’s favourite song which reminded Abhir of his happy living. We wrote about Abhir refusing to accept his relations. Armaan motivated Abhira to try more to pacify Abhir.

The upcoming episode will see Abhir being tangled between his sisters, Ruhi and Abhira. As we know, Abhir had a good relationship with Ruhi earlier, which was broken owing to Ruhi’s mother’s death. Abhira will show her concern and love all the more on Abhir. Abhir will show signs of giving way, and melting in the love of Abhira. But it will be interesting to see if Abhir will melt in the sunshine of Abhira’s love or not.

Also, the Anna Prashan drama will unfold in the Poddar house where Abhir will call Ruhi as Daksh’s real mother.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.