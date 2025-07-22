Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira to fight with Armaan for Maira; How will Armaan react?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) going through a painful injury and hospitalisation. Even all through his recovery, he wanted to tell Abhira about Maira being their Pookie. He was pained to see Abhira’s search for her daughter getting bigger with Anshuman’s declaration of finding Pookie for Abhira. However, he could not tell Abhira the truth, which he so eagerly wanted to break to her.

We wrote about Abhira finally coming to know about the truth from Dadisa. It will come as a shock to Abhira, but her reaction will be strange and different. While the expected reaction would be for Abhira to break down and cry over Armaan’s deceit, she will spring up higher and react differently.

The upcoming episode and drama will be huge as Abhira will react unexpectedly. Her determination as a mother will be extremely strong, and she will decide to take Maira for herself. She will determine to fight Armaan and get her daughter for herself. It will now be interesting to see how Armaan will react, considering that he knows and is well aware that he separated the mother and daughter years back.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.