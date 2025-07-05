Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira’s close moment with Maira; Will Gitanjali stop this bond from growing?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) deciding to move on from her painful past associated with Armaan (Rohit Purohit). We wrote about Dadisa coaxing her to look for a good future with Anshuman (Rahul Sharma). We wrote about their engagement being planned, which was painful to accept for both Armaan and Abhira. However, Anshuman wanted to bag the genuine love of Abhira even though he knew that her heart pained for Armaan even now.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira facing a moment of bliss in between her pain of moving on. She will find herself in conversation with Maira which will deepen her bond towards Maira. Even while Armaan will watch Abhira and Maira converse, it will be tough for him to face his guilt of keeping the mother and daughter away from each other. Abhira will soon develop a thick bond with Maira, which will be priceless for her. It will now be interesting to see if Gitanjali will allow this bond to blossom and grow.

