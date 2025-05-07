Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira’s emotional battle yields result; announces her daughter’s birth

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Ruhi (Grvita Sadhwani) facing a big tragedy of getting to know about her mistake as a child. She read Akshara’s diary and got to know what exactly happened to Aarohi. Ruhi was so upset that she left home with Daksh. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) later, saw Ruhi get into an early labour due to the trauma. While Armaan and Abhira took Ruhi to the hospital, Armaan who was troubled with his past trauma, just walked out of the hospital, unable to handle the stress. Abhira was left alone to make a big decision when Pookie was in danger.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira face tough situations when the doctor will claim that Pookie is in danger. The episode ahead will show a dramatic and emotional moment of Abhira with her newborn child where she will miraculously revive her child to health. Abhira will finally announce to the world the birth of their daughter.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.