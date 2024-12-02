Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira’s emotional struggle to reunite with her brother Abhir; Armaan lends support

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) being threatened by Rohit (Romiit Raaj) of telling Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) about Daksh being his son if Armaan failed to tell Abhira the truth. On the other hand, Abhira is emotionally shaken by the entry of her brother Abhir (Mohit Parmar) into their lives. Abhir’s resentment and hatred towards his family have not gone down well with Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira learning the truth about Abhir being her brother. She will take it upon herself to transform Abhir into a lively brother and family member. Abhira will be seen singing a song, her mother Akshara’s favourite, which will move Abhir a lot. However, even after Abhira attempts to unite with her brother, Abhir will show a cold shoulder and will not be able to emerge from the hurt that he has seen all through his childhood.

Abhira will be seen having an emotional breakdown when her efforts to pacify Abhir will fail. However, Armaan will be a solid support system for Abhira and will motivate her further to not lose hope and convince her brother to reconcile.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.