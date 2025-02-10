Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira’s joyous bike ride with RK; taunts Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Dadisa’s well-kept secret slowly threatening to come out in the open. As we know, all started with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) getting to know that Dadisa held a secret related to Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) real mother. Later, Abhira got to know the big truth about Armaan’s real mother being alive. She looked for clues that would take her to the mother. Meanwhile, joyous celebrations were being planned during the wedding of Abhir and Charu. Amidst this, Armaan and Abhira’s divorce hearing was to happen, and Armaan grew jealous of RK after seeing him confess his love to Abhira, that too at Armaan’s favourite place.

Armaan was devastated as he saw RK confessing his love to Abhira. Even though Armaan could not read that Abhira wanted to unite with him, he saw her closeness with RK and got jealous.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira’s changed attitude. She will not only accept RK’s proposal, but will also go to Armaan and return his ring and take back her ring forcibly from his finger. Later, Abhira will be seen going on a joyous bike ride along with RK. RK will go round and round Armaan in his bike, and Abhira will taunt him that she has moved on.

OMG!!

What is happening here?

Fear not, folks!! Soon after the RK confessing love sequence, Armaan will see a shocking dream where he will see all of the happenings!! He will soon wake up to reality and will try to get his love back!!

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.