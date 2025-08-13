Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan, Abhira and Maira get together on stage; Will this pave the way for their union?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi banner Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Gitanjali’s (Ruheen Ali Khan) dance faceoff happening amid immense tension. For Abhira, the contest was much more than a contest, as it put her maternal instincts to the fore, to be accepted by Maira as her mother. Gitanjali, on the other hand, was quite confident that Maira would eventually choose her to be the winner. Amid the big drama of Armaan’s accident and Abhira saving him, Maira gave the ultimate twist to the competition when she chose Abhira as the winner on the basis of merit. This angered Gitanjali, who tried to manipulate Maira’s feelings.

The upcoming episode will set the stage for the big family union, at least on the performing stage. Along with Abhira and Maira, it will be decided that Armaan, too, will accompany them to the dance event. It will be Armaan, Abhira and Maira participating in the Classical Nritya Bharat Mahotsav as a family and as a team.

Yes, this performance will be a visual treat for the loyal fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It will have the best of dance moments and will also give a new hope for the union of Armaan, Abhira and Maira as a family.

Are you ready for the big act on stage coming from Armaan, Abhira and Maira?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.