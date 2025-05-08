Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan-Abhira bring Pookie home; Armaan inflicts strict rules on his family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) getting to know about her being the reason for her mother’s death. This pained her a lot and she went into an early labour owing to the stress and trauma. Abhira took her to the hospital, but Armaan (Rohit Purohit) failed to carry out his responsibilities, as he ran out of the hospital owing to past fears. Abhira tackled the tough situation of choosing between mother and child, but later was the reason for Pookie’s revival when she was in danger. Abhira told all about the birth of their daughter.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan and Abhira bringing Pookie home. The Poddar family will be in a joyous mood as they will want to pamper the child and celebrate the happiness. However, Armaan will continue to be the dictator at home, as he will order all in the family to abide by his rules when it comes to Pookie. Abhira will be shocked to see all in the family not being able to express their happiness without caution set to Armaan.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.