Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan and Abhira break the Dahi Handi; Armaan pleads for Abhira’s forgiveness

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Janmashtami being grandly celebrated in the Poddar house. As we know, Dadisa invited Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Maira for the celebration. However, Abhira refused to go and agreed to send Maira. However, Abhira and Anshuman donned the disguises of Gwalas, sporting moustaches. Maira came in as Nandgopal, dressed as the Krishna of the house. While the episode will see dance and music being the highlight, there will also be tension over Armaan (Rohit Purohit) deciding to seek forgiveness from Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan climbing to break the Handi. When Anshuman will fall, Abhira will climb to break it. It will be a happy moment when Armaan and Abhira will break the Handi together. Abhira’s moustache will also come out, making Armaan aware of her identity. Later, it will be a tension-filled ambience as Armaan will fall at the feet of Abhira, seeking her forgiveness for keeping her away from her daughter for seven years.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.