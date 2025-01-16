Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan and Abhira’s emotional battle; Armaan hides Abhira’s possession

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) trying her best to express her love for Armaan (Rohit Purohit). However, Armaan is bothered about his mother’s plight after coming from prison. Vidya has lost her mental stability and is in a trauma, feeling insecure and scared of going back to jail. At this juncture, we wrote bout Abhira getting locked in the college room and Armaan running in to help her. We also wrote about this troublesome phase in Armaan and Abhira’s lives wherein they are forced to be away from each other, even though they have immense love.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan and Abhira going through their divorce hearing with a troubled mindset. Their concern for each other will be very visible, even when they will head for an official separation. Armaan will be battered from within, as he will be forced to hide his love for Abhira, considering his mother’s plight.

Armaan will deliberately hide Abhira’s hand-written diary and will keep it safe with him. He will consider it as a special possession of Abhira’s which he has. He will not reveal to anyone about him having Abhira’s diary, fearing that the court will snatch it away from him post the divorce.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.