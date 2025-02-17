Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan and Abhira’s emotional reunion; hold each other for support

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being the catalyst to Armaan (Rohit Purohit) meeting his real mother Shivani (Vibhuti Thakur). We wrote about a showdown between Dadisa and Shivani owing to which Shivani got back her memory. With Abhira being near Shivani, Abhira got to know that she was Armaan’s real mother. Abhira brought together the yearning mother and Armaan which was an emotional union. Armaan decided to take Shivani to the Poddar house, to which Shivani expressed her fear.

The upcoming episode will see major drama with Shivani collapsing out of fear in Armaan’s hands. Armaan and Abhira will admit Shivani to the hospital post which Armaan and Abhira will have a moment together. Abhira will realize that Armaan has not forgotten her, and has in fact kept her memories safe and intact. This will lead to an emotional reunion where Armaan will fill Abhira’s hairline with Sindoor, thus revealing their bond filled with love. Abhira and Armaan will have an emotional reconciliation, amidst fears of taking care of Shivani.

Will Armaan and Abhira now join hands in starting their life afresh?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.