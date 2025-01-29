Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan and Abhira’s final divorce hearing; Abhira goes missing from the court

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the love story of Abhir (Mohit Parmar) creating a lot of problems between the Poddar and the Goenka families. While Abhir confessed to the Poddar family about his love for Charu, Charu rejected him as she did not want to upset her family. Abhir was shattered and he was adamant about meeting Charu. Abhir did not eat and this worried Abhira and Ruhi.

The upcoming episode will see the final hearing and judgement day of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) divorce case. Armaan will battle with his emotions and will feel extremely vulnerable at this stage. However, he will come to the court. But Abhira who will be present at the court will suddenly go missing and this will delay the proceedings. Abhira will burst into tears and will find herself in a temple near the court. She will be in two minds whether to go to the court or not.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.