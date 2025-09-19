Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan and Gitanjali reach Mussoorie for their honeymoon; face the risk of a landslide

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) beginning to smile again, and shedding off her fear and trauma that she developed during her stay in the jail. As we know, Dadisa’s efforts to bring Abhira out of their house, to the resort where she and Maira could care for Abhira, worked wonders. We wrote about Dadisa and Maira creating chaos in the kitchen, which brought Abhira to cook in the kitchen. We wrote about Abhira dancing and being happy in their presence.

On the other hand, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) faced pressure as Gitanjali demanded to go on their honeymoon with him. Armaan fought with her initially, but later gave in and decided to go out with her.

Coincidentally, the place that Gitanjali chose for their honeymoon happened to be Mussoorie, where Abhira stays presently.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan being shocked to reach the same place where he started to fall in love with Abhira. Old memories will hit him hard, as Armaan and Gitanjali will check in at a different resort, close to Abhira’s resort.

However, problems will soon surface, as there will be a cloudburst in the vicinity, which will give rise to the risk of a landslide in the place. The resort authorities will ask their guests to vacate the place immediately.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.