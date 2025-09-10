Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan and Maira show an unshakeable family bond; rally around Abhira to care for her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being brought home after Armaan (Rohit Purohit) was successful in claiming her innocence in the death of Anshuman. However, we wrote about Abhira not being in her proper mental state after the trauma she faced in jail, in solitary confinement. We wrote about Abhira’s intent to stay in darkness, get scared over small things, etc.

The upcoming track will see Armaan and Maira uniting in giving comfort to Abhira. When Abhira will refuse to eat anything and will prefer to sit in the dark room, Maira will get in, and accept Abhira’s comfort with darkness. Maira will be with Abhira in her lowest ebb and will try to feed her food, even in that darkness. Armaan will stand tall in his support of Maira, while she tries to bring her mother back to a normal state. Also, when Tanya will accuse Abhira of killing her brother, Anshuman. Armaan will protect Abhira against all the backlash.

Will Armaan and Maira’s efforts make Abhira better?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.