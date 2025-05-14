Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan blames Abhira; Will Pookie’s disappearance take a toll on their lives?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) protective nature towards Pookie, turning troublesome for others. And the main person who has been at the receiving end is Abhira, who has been put down by Armaan for not having a motherly connection with her kid, just because she did not give birth to the baby. We saw Dadisa and the entire family being unhappy with Armaan over his behaviour with Abhira.

We wrote about a new problem arising when Pookie will go missing from the premise of the ritual. The newly appointed nanny will be responsible for the kid going missing. Abhira will be seen in the streets, enquiring for the baby.

The upcoming drama will have Armaan blatantly blaming Abhira for Pookie’s disappearance, which will hit like a wound to Abhira. It will be engaging to see how Armaan and Abhira’s marriage will survive this jolt. There is already news of their separation before the small leap that the show will see in due time.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.