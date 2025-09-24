Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan confesses his love to Abhira; Abhira rejects him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) having to suppress their emotions and love for each other. Even though Armaan married Gitanjali, he never showed his love for Gitanjali. Instead, he was worried about Abhira’s well-being. We saw Armaan being hesitant to stay at Abhira’s resort. But Maira and Gitanjali forced him to stay. Abhira felt uncomfortable decorating Armaan’s room for his first night with Gitanjali. Abhira went through a series of emotions, but had to accept the reality that Armaan was married.

We wrote about Maira trying to bring Armaan and Abhira together during the Garba night. However, Gitanjali had other plans.

The upcoming episode will see a free flow of emotions, finally, after a lot of suppression. Armaan will be the one who will accept the truth and have the confidence to let it out. He will confess his love to Abhira, and will tell her that he has never stopped loving her, and will try to clear all misunderstandings between them. However, Abhira will turn heartless towards Armaan. She will immediately reject his love and will ask him to go away from her life.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.