Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan decides to tell Abhira the truth; Gitanjali objects

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the relationships of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) getting all the more complicated with Anshuman (Rahul Sharma) and Gitanjali (Ruheen Ali Khan) being forced to stay in the house owing to heavy rains. The family noticed the anger and frustration in both Armaan and Abhira’s eyes, over what they have lost and what they have in life. This made the situation all the more uneasy for Gitanjali and Anshuman.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan being extremely uneasy over Abhira being unaware of Pookie’s identity and that Maira is Pookie. Armaan will be worried over Maira’s relationship with Gitanjali. Initially, he will decide not to let the truth out. However, he will finally muster the courage to speak the truth and confess before Abhira. He will be seen starting the conversation too. However, Gitanjali will force Armaan and will tell him not to tell the truth to Abhira. Gitanjali will not want her equation with Maira to be disturbed.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.