Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan determined to win his challenge; works towards winning back Abhira’s trust

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen the relationship of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) falling like a pack of cards with the entire fiasco leading to the revelation of Daksh’s real identity taking a toll on their relationship. The show will now head to a new phase where Armaan will be determined to win his love back. He will be seen challenging his Dadisa that he will get back his love’s trust in seven days failing which he will divorce her.

The scene will shift to a college where Abhira will enrol herself as a student. Armaan will don a new role of being a professor in the same college. This will bring them face to face again, which will rekindle their bitter and sweet moments. For Abhira, she will run away from Armaan at every given opportunity, but Armaan will want to utilize every possibility to bring her back to his life.

Armaan will race against time as he will be determined to win the challenge of winning Abhira’s trust back in seven days.

How will the week’s drama unfold?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.