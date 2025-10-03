Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan gets enraged with Gitanjali; Will Gitanjali meet with her death?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) strong bond of love getting them drawn towards each other. Destiny also played a huge game in making them come in front of each other in the toughest of situations. All of it made Gitanjali (Ruheen Ali Khan) jealous and even evil. Earlier, Gitanjali was pensive about her feelings for Armaan. But since she got married to him, she wanted to have him for herself.

Well, the news of Gitanjali endangering Abhira and Maira by taking them to a cliff and trying to kill them was a shocking twist indeed. We wrote about Gitanjali being hysterically in love with Armaan. She wanted to kill them both by taking them to a vantage point.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan getting shocked on seeing Abhira and Maira in danger. He will heroically rescue them, and will also get to know about Gitanjali’s dreadful act. He will get angry at Gitanjali, when she will have a mighty fall off the cliff. Well, Armaan and Abhira’s loyal fans have been waiting impatiently for their love story and union. However, this turning point is crucial in the story plot now. It will be interesting to see if Gitanjali will meet with her death, or if there will be yet another shocking twist.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.