Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan gets his first paycheck; shares his happiness with Abhira and Shivani

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) living in a colony for livelihood. Armaan struggled to come to terms with his poverty-stricken life. This sudden lifestyle change was hard for Armaan to accept. But he went through the ordeals and even sacrificed a lot for the sake of Abhira. Abhira became his biggest support, motivating him when all the chips were down. We wrote about Abhira taking tuition classes to make a living. We also wrote about the hardships faced by Armaan in the colony.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan get into a job and work hard. He will get his first paycheck and will be extremely happy to share it with Abhira and Shivani. Abhira and Shivani will be emotional on seeing Armaan finally getting settled in his new life. It will be interesting to see how Armaan and Abhira go forward in this new life ordeal and support each other.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.