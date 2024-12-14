Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan humiliates Manish; Abhira hurls accusations at the Poddar family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) hitting his head against a table at the office, owing to which he suffered a huge head injury with blood gushing out of his injury. He was admitted to the hospital where he was termed to be critical. His family tried reaching out to Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) as Armaan asked for her even in his semi-consciousness. However, Abhira was deep down lost in the pain of losing her baby.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan getting better and trying to salvage the problem between him and Abhira. He will want to meet her and settle their problems. However, problems will mount when Manish will decide to get Abhira divorced and will get the papers made.

The upcoming episode will see things escalating beyond control between the Goenka and Poddar families. In a public event, both Manish and Dadisa will have a confrontation which will intensify tension between them. Armaan will try to come in between them to ease the tension. However, accidentally, he will push Manish and he will have a fall. This will be seen by all and Abhira will hurl accusations at the Poddar family for always being disrespectful towards her family.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.