Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan meets Shivani; Abhira helps him accept the truth

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehala Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) getting closer to the truth. She got a picture of Armaan’s real mother, but Dadisa burnt it during the function which angered Abhira. We wrote about Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira’s emotional moment wherein Armaan questioned her intent to marry RK and accept his proposal, to which Abhira denied doing that. Amidst this, was the chaos of Abhir marrying Kiara after Charu ran away from her wedding, leaving behind a letter.

The upcoming drama will finally have the revelation of Armaan coming face to face with his real mother Shivani (Vibhuti Thakur). Yes, this will happen with the secret coming out before Armaan. It will be an emotional scene in which Abhira will make Armaan meet his real mother Shivani. Shivani will get back her memory after a showdown with Dadisa. This will put Shivani and Abhira face to face, and Abhira will realize that Shivani is Armaan’s real mother. Abhira will not waste time, and bring her in front of Armaan.

Armaan will weep uncontrollably on seeing his real mother. He will immediately decide to take his mother to the Poddar house. However, Shivani will express her fear about going there and face Dadisa. Armaan will try to handle the situation by calming his mother’s fear. He will be thankful to Abhira for making him unite with his mother.

Can Armaan get justice for his mother Shivani?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.