Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan organizes a bachelor’s party for Anshuman and Krish; Abhira faces a new problem

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Anshuman’s (Rahul Sharma) wedding getting fixed. We saw them getting engaged, amid high tension and emotional downpour. Both Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira were not able to come to terms with their present as they were hounded by their romantic past. We wrote about Abhira developing a cute bond with Maira. In fact, Gitanjali tried to ruin their rapport by forcing Maira to leave for Mount Abu with her. However, Maira refused to leave and wanted to attend the wedding of Abhira.

We also wrote about Maira being on a mission to find out about Abhira’s ex-husband and not allowing him to come in again to ruin Abhira’s life. When Maira told the same to Armaan, he was pained.

The upcoming drama will see Armaan deciding to organize a bachelor’s party for Anshuman and Krish. Amidst this, Armaan intends to find the main papers to their property and help his family out. Abhira will also have a new problem, with Tanya feeling restless and uncomfortable with the twin wedding idea. Abhira will sacrifice her wants and will ask Tanya to have her say in every ritual and how she wants it.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.