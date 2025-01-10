Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan prays for Vidya; Abhira renders silent support

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) silently battling the pain caused their separation. As we know, Vidya (Shruti Panwar) has been arrested and charged with a jail term for 10 years, which has put to shock the entire Poddar family.

We wrote about Armaan giving a divorce to Abhira as he blamed her for his mother’s plight. We also wrote about Abhira trying hard to get some help from somewhere, which will aid her in bringing Vidya out of jail. Armaan will also try his best to help his mother.

The upcoming track will be an emotional one with Armaan being a changed personality, who will be struggling hard to handle himself amidst the despair of not having his mother with him. He will be looking for means and help to save his mother. At this juncture, there will be an emotional scene in the temple where Armaan will go to offer his prayers for his mother’s release from jail. Abhira, though cannot go near Armaan, will always be a silent spectator to his activities. She will also be at the temple, and will go through immense pain, seeing Armaan’s struggle. It will be interesting to see if Abhira can make the impossible to happen and help in getting Vidya out of jail.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.