Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan sees Abhira on TV; assumes she has moved on

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) living a life of his own with his daughter Maira. He has been protective towards her, and is being helped a lot by Gitanjali in raising the kid. However, we saw Armaan getting angry at Maira for organizing his engagement with Gitanjali without asking anyone. Armaan has not been able to forget Abhira and move on in life. On the other hand, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) who lives with Dadisa and Vidya, away from the Poddar house, misses her daughter Pookie and Armaan too. She has been guilty of being responsible in losing Pookie.

The upcoming episode will again shift back to the Poddar house where Krish will be getting engaged to his girlfriend Tanya. As we know, Sanjay came to invite Dadisa, Vidya and Abhira for Krish’s engagement. Dadisa refused to go to the event, but Abhira will force her and they would grace the occasion.

The episode to air will see the Bansals being happy at the arrival of Dadisa, Vidya and Abhira at the party. At the party, Abhira will get to know that Anshuman, who she spilt a drink on, is none other than Tanya’s brother. The event in the Poddar family will go live on television, which Armaan will accidentally watch. He will see Abhira in the frame too, after many years, and will get emotional. However, Armaan will see Anshuman near Abhira and will mistake that Abhira has moved on in life.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.