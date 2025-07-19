Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan wishes to tell Abhira the truth; Will destiny change its course?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) suffering a hit on his head during the wedding of Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Knowing that his condition was bad, he silently got out of the wedding premises as he did not want to make a scene there. In this way, he did not know that Anshuman (Rahul Sharma) had halted the wedding as he wanted to organise a widespread search for Pookie and marry Abhira only when she got Pookie back. Dadisa was perturbed by Anshuman’s decision to search for Pookie. Now she wanted Arman to tell Abhira the truth, and was not for Abhira finding it through Anshuman.

The upcoming episode will see Maira sitting beside her father in the hospital, waiting for him to regain consciousness. When Armaan will finally get conscious, he will determine that he will tell Abhira the truth about Maira being Pookie. Gitanjali will tell Armaan about Anshuman’s search for Pookie. Armaan will feel all the more guilty and will want to go to meet Abhira. However, the moment he will get out of the bed, he will faint with him reeling in pain.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.