Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan worried for Abhira, Dadisa and Maira; Gitanjali plans for honeymoon

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Maira and Dadisa planning a secret mission for Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) to get better. We wrote about Dadisa taking Maira and Abhira out of the house for a trip. Maira was given the responsibility of convincing Abhira to come with them. Maira cutely talked to her mother to trust Dadisa. The result was that the three of them went out of the house in the wee hours of the night. Armaan (Rohit Purohit), later got to know about them not being in the house. He got tense for their safety.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan getting a letter in Dadisa’s room about their trip. Armaan will be extremely worried for them and will search for them. Maira will feel guilty as she has moved out of the house without her father’s knowledge. Gitanjali will not be perturbed by whatever is happening in the house. She will plan to go on a honeymoon with Armaan. Armaan will blast at her for planning this, especially when he is tense about Abhira, Dadisa and Maira not being at home.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.