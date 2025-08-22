Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan’s decision turns out to be his biggest mistake; What will happen to Abhira now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with destiny playing an unfair game yet again, with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). As we know, both Armaan and Abhira have not been able to forget each other. But they are faced with a situation where they cannot unite, considering that they have other relationships to take care of.

At this juncture, Anshuman (Rahul Sharma) realised that Abhira could never move away from Armaan and refused to marry her. Instead, he chose to be her good friend. Abhira told Anshuman that she had feelings for Armaan, but the presence of Gitanjali in his life stopped her from making a move. However, Abhira faced a shock when Anshuman suffered a heart attack and died on the spot. This was a grief that Abhira could not bear.

On the other hand, Armaan broke down before his family, thinking that Abhira was married. Gitanjali’s drastic step to end her life forced Armaan to marry her. However, he did so without knowing about Anshuman’s death and their marriage not happening.

Now, it will come as a big shock for Armaan to see Abhira unmarried and losing Anshuman, too. Has Armaan committed his biggest mistake by marrying Gitanjali? What will happen to Abhira now? How will this dilemma upset Armaan’s life?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.