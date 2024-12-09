Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan’s race against time to trace Abhira; conflicts threaten to break the family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engrossing drama with the truth about Daksh being Ruhi’s child coming out in the most unexpected ways. Abhir (Mohit Parmar) was the one who broke the ice and revealed the truth to the family, including Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani). Abhira could not bear the shock of knowing the truth. To top it all, we saw Ruhi getting insensitive in grabbing the kid from Abhira and going ahead with the function, as planned by the family. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) had no option but to hide Rohit’s involvement in the whole fiasco, and took the entire blame on himself, for swapping the kid. Both the Goenka and Poddar families showed their anger towards Armaan.

At this juncture, the upcoming promo has been shown which reveals that Abhira who will be drawn towards Daksh, will take him along and go elsewhere. She will travel to a place not known to anyone in the family. This will lead to Ruhi’s anger going beyond limits. She will threaten to send Abhira behind bars and will lodge a complaint.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan struggling to come to terms with whatever is happening within the family. Armaan will want to find Abhira’s whereabouts before anything untoward happens. He will start to hunt for Abhira with the idea of returning Daksh to Ruhi and stopping the police case to not becoming big to the extent of breaking the family.

Will Armaan find Abhira? What will happen?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.