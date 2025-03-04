Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan’s special gift for Abhira; Abhira refuses to use them

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) managing their livelihood and getting adapted to the new lifestyle. While Abhira proved to be the catalyst, motivating Armaan to sail through this tough phase, Armaan had his own highs and lows. We saw him struggle to get a job. However, he got a job, brought home his first paycheck, and made his mother Shivani and wife Abhira happy.

Amidst this, Abhira will have a growing problem. Abhira would have injured her leg and ignored the pain and hurt for some time now. When Armaan will give her his gift of a slipper, Abhira will refuse to wear it. This will hurt Armaan as he would have brought it with all love. However, Armaan will be totally unaware of Abhira’s leg injury. His hurt will make Abhira upset, but her pain here will be that she would not be able to show Armaan her leg and increase his problems.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.