Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Charu starts a new life with Abhir in Goenka house; How will equations change?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) life turning into a battlefield, with them having constant tensions. Their rifts involving Ruhi and Daksh were not enough, and more tension crept up with Armaan and Abhira’s difference of opinions related to Abhir, Kiara and Charu’s lives. Ruhi, however, tried to handle Abhira and Armaan’s life and teach them that they were going through a tough phase which needed to be handled patiently.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan and Abhira trying to resolve the problems of Abhir, Kiara and Charu in their own ways. While Abhira will want to handle the divorce case that will free Kiara and give her a new life, Armaan will want to keep Abhir and Kiara united. Armaan will be determined that if Abhir and Kiara’s marriage breaks, they will have no contact with the Goenka family. At this juncture, Abhir and Charu will make a big decision. After facing a lot of humiliation from her own family, Charu will decide to go ahead with her life with Abhir. She will enter the Goenka house to start her new life with Abhir.

OMG!!

How will the Goenka and Poddar families take this decision?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.