Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Dadisa and Maira’s mess in the kitchen; Abhira takes charge

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Dadisa taking Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Maira out of the house, without anyone’s knowledge. Even while Armaan (Rohit Purohit) was left searching for them, Dadisa believed that keeping Abhira away from the house and caring for her elsewhere would make a difference in her mental health. We wrote about Dadisa bringing Abhira and Maira to Akshara’s resort. To Abhira’s surprise, Dadisa made arrangements to get the resort back in Abhira’s name.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira engage herself in remembering her happy past with her mother, Akshara, as she will live in the resort. Small joys given by Dadisa and Maira will start to make a difference in Abhira, who will start to smile and react to their conversations. Dadisa and Maira will indulge in cooking food, with the help of recipes online, when they will create chaos in the kitchen. Abhira, who will still be underconfident, will come to see the mess, and will immediately take charge of the kitchen, and will decide to cook food for them. Dadisa and Maira will be happy as Abhira will be showing signs of getting better.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.